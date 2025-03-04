Proposal to rename street in honour of student protest victim

The city of Johannesburg is calling for comments on the proposed change of De Beer Street to Mthokozisi Ntumba Street in Braamfontein.

The move is in honour of Ntumba, who was brutally killed on March 10, 2021, during a Wits student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Ntumba, who was 35 at the time, was shot dead by police officers in the same street while leaving a doctor’s room. He was shot with rubber bullets.

Although he was struck by stray bullets, it was later confirmed that Ntumba did not take part in the student protests.

The incident raised concerns about excessive force and police brutality and caused widespread outrage and criticism across the country.

Policemen found not guilty

In the ensuing court case, four police officers were charged with Ntumba’s murder.

But after being found not guilty, the public’s anger increased and they called for the police to intervene.

The city disclosed that it is also considering renaming Westbury Recreation Centre to the Don Mattera Recreation Centre and Eldorado Park’s Main Road to Don Mattera Road in remembrance of the poet, writer, and anti-apartheid activist.

Nikkel Crescent in Eldorado Park will be renamed Nathaniel Julies Crescent in honour of the police shooting victim who died in 2020, and Mabaleng Sports Ground in Westbury will be renamed Donnie Gilmour Sports Ground in honour of the soccer legend.

The city said that Community Accountability Gatekeepers, who represent the Julies family, proposed the renaming proposal in honour of the late teenager, while the Don Mattera Legacy Foundation has proposed the renaming proposals in honour of Mattera and Gilmour.

In line with the city’s street and public place naming policy, all of the proposals are open to public consultation.

