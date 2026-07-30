Prosecutor says Andrea Johnson could do no wrong in Shamila Batohi’s eyes

An Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) prosecutor told the Madlanga commission on Thursday she only revived efforts to expose alleged misconduct within the anti-corruption unit after Adv Andy Mothibi replaced Adv Shamila Batohi as National Director of Public Prosecutions, believing no action would ever have been taken while Batohi remained in office.

Adv Drushantha Ramsamy testified that she had been making protected disclosures about what she described as unlawful conduct within Idac but only renewed her engagement with a Hawks investigator after Mothibi took over as National Director following the end of Batohi’s term on February 1.

‘Change in leadership created the first realistic prospect of accountability’

Asked why she resumed discussions after Mothibi’s appointment, Ramsamy said she believed the change in leadership created the first realistic prospect of accountability.

“I knew that if I had reported or we had taken these concerns to the then sitting NDPP, nothing would have been done. There would be no repercussions, no corrective measures,” she told the commission.

Ramsamy has spent much of her evidence describing a toxic working environment under former Idac head Adv Andrea Johnson, alleging prosecutors were routinely intimidated, sidelined for questioning decisions and, in some cases, sought counselling through the National Prosecuting Authority’s employee wellness programme.

Low morale

She said morale deteriorated to the point where staff resigned or desperately sought transfers out of the unit.

Ramsamy testified that she had herself applied for state attorney positions simply to escape Idac.

The prosecutor also referred to allegations that Johnson shared contents of a police docket with Crime Intelligence deputy head Major General Feroz Khan while he was under investigation, although she said her knowledge of the allegations came through discussions within the office.

“I was aware about the matter that was discussed about the sharing of the documents, but that was corridor talk, it wasn’t confirmed,” she said.

She nevertheless used the allegation to explain why she believed complaints against Johnson never gained traction within the National Prosecuting Authority.

“But if I may put it frankly, from a prosecutor’s point of view, that’s in the office every day. Advocate Johnson was the blue-eyed girl of Advocate Batohi. She could do no wrong.”

Ramsamy alleged that staff grievances against Johnson were routinely suppressed instead of investigated.

“If you look at any grievance that was sent about Idac from the staff members, it was squashed to an extent where people started just resigning. People were applying for posts. I’m a state advocate. I’ve been applying for state attorney posts just to get out of that unit.”

The commission has not made any findings on Ramsamy’s allegations. Johnson has consistently denied wrongdoing during her own testimony before the inquiry.