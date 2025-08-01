Prosecutors living in fear as another gets assassinated in Eastern Cape

The National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] is mourning the death of Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court prosecutor Tracy Brown, who was gunned down by four armed men outside her home on Thursday.

The attack, described as execution-style, occurred in the presence of Brown’s partner and minor child, leaving the community in shock.

According to the NPA, the motive for Brown’s killing remains unknown, but the NPA has labelled it an assault on the rule of law.

“Her murder is an attack on the rule of law and our tireless efforts to hold criminals accountable,” said NPA national spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

Mhaga stated that they will work closely with law enforcement to ensure the culprits face justice.

“This tragedy marks the second killing of an NPA prosecutor this year, following the murder of Mr Elona Sombulula from the Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court in April,” he said.

Mhaga further highlighted the growing dangers faced by prosecutors.

“The recent killing of prosecutors, who risk their lives every day to pursue justice, is deeply disturbing.”

“Targeting those who dedicate their lives to upholding the law is a direct assault on our constitutional democracy,” he said.

Condolences to Brown’s family

According to Mhaga, prosecutors undertake their duties with courage despite significant personal risks.

“Their safety is a legitimate concern, particularly when handling high-profile or sensitive cases, and ensuring their safety is essential for the effective functioning of the justice system. The rule of law depends on it.

“The recent murder of the Eastern Cape prosecutor instilled fear among other prosecutors, and police investigations are still underway.

“So far, three fatalities have occurred; a freak accident occurred in 2019, followed by two murders in 2021 and the most recent one in Ngcobo.

“While these murders are tragic, there is no evidence that there is a rising number of murders and assaults targeting prosecutors, as the statistics reported above reveal.”

Reaffirming the NPA’s commitment to its mandate, Mhaga said they will not be deterred in their resolve to deliver on it to ensure justice for the people of South Africa.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Brown’s family, friends, and colleagues at this sad and difficult time.”

ALSO READ: EASTERN CAPE PROSECUTOR KILLED

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content