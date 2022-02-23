Proteas on back foot as New Zealand win first Tes

New Zealand thrashed South Africa by an innings and 276 runs in just seven sessions of the first Test of the series, in Christchurch yesterday.

It is only the fifth time in 46 Tests since 1932 that New Zealand has beaten the Proteas, with their last victory in 2004.

“It’s a great day,” an elated captain Tom Latham said.

South Africa, who were 387 behind on the first innings, resumed yesterday at 34-3 and showed little appetite to chase down the total, losing their final seven wickets before lunch to be all out for 111.

Latham said winning the toss and putting South Africa into bat was critical for New Zealand’s success. The tourists crumbled in their first innings for 95 on a green wicket with Matt Henry bagging 7-23.

A century by Henry Nicholls and a string of 50-plus partnerships helped New Zealand amass 482 in reply.

“Fingers crossed we can continue the momentum into the second Test match,” Latham said with New Zealand eyeing a first series win over South Africa.

They achieved the victory in their first Test since 2008 without two of their greatest batsmen – Ross Taylor retired and Kane Williamson is injured – and with strike bowler Trent Boult on paternity leave.

A frustrated Proteas captain Dean Elgar could not explain the drop-off in performance since South Africa won a series against India last month.

“It’s something I’m trying to wrap my head around,” he said. “But I do feel our intensity was lacking during the last two-and-a-bit days. We were totally outplayed by a classy New Zealand outfit. It’s extremely frustrating being the captain and the ball is being hit [by New Zealand] on both sides of the wicket. You can’t set a field for that.”

The tourists lost three wickets for only four runs at the start of their second innings and as the Test extended into the third day, only Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne offered any real resistance.

Bavuma, 22 overnight, scored 41 and shared in a 41-run stand with Verreynne before he has trapped lbw by Neil Wagner.

Verreynne fell in the following over for 30, caught in the slips off Tim Southee who then quickly snagged the wicket of Kagiso Rabada for nought.

The day started badly for South Africa with Bavuma’s overnight partner, Rassie van der Dussen, out off the second ball.

Zubayr Hamza, who top-scored with 25 when South Africa made a paltry 95 in their first innings, only managed six off 32 deliveries before he edged Kyle Jamieson to Daryl Mitchell at first slip. Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman and Duanne Olivier contributed 21 between them.

Southee finished with 5-35 while Henry and Wagner took two wickets each. – sacricketmag.com

