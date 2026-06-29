‘Reject violence’: Church leaders call for peaceful march

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has acknowledged the concerns driving Tuesday’s planned march calling for the removal of undocumented foreign nationals. However, it has appealed for peace, restraint and respect for human dignity.

This comes after March and March announced that the movement was holding nationwide protests and a national shutdown on June 30, which they have set as a deadline for all undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

Real concerns, but a deeper problem

Addressing a national press conference in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, on Monday, church leaders said they recognised the frustrations of communities battling unemployment, crime, failing public services and weak border management.

“These concerns are real. They deserve to be heard. They deserve to be addressed, will never dismiss the lived experiences of our people.” the council said.

The SACC said while South Africans have a constitutional right to protest peacefully, no frustration, however deep, can justify actions that inflict suffering upon another human being.

The council argued that the country’s challenges extend beyond undocumented migration.

“South Africa’s deeper crisis is rooted in poverty, unemployment, inequality, corruption, weak governance, the neglect of managing our migration policy with discipline and consistency and the erosion of public trust.”

Warning against violence during the planned demonstrations, the SACC said Tuesday cannot become a day of fear.

“It cannot become a day of destruction. It cannot become a day of intimidation. Reject violence. Reject intimidation. Reject vigilantism. Reject inflammatory language that dehumanises others.”

Migrants must respect SA laws

While condemning attacks on foreign nationals, the SACC also encouraged migrants to respect South African laws, regularise their immigration status where possible and contribute positively to their communities.

The council called on the government to strengthen border management and improve law enforcement. It further called for the overhaul of the country’s immigration system into one coherent, humane and manageable policy.

It also urged authorities to act more decisively against corruption and hold underperforming government departments accountable.

National Crisis Centre

The SACC announced the establishment of a National Crisis Centre. It will coordinate humanitarian support during the demonstrations and any subsequent repatriation processes.

The council further called for cooperation between government, business, faith communities and civil society to address the root causes of poverty and unemployment.

“The current tensions should become an opportunity for renewal rather than division.”

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