Protesters take immigration fight to Free State Premier Letsoha-Mathae

Illegal immigration, drug trafficking and poor service delivery dominated the demands of hundreds of protesters who marched to the office of Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae on Tuesday, calling on the provincial government to account for what they described as its failure to address long-standing community grievances.

The march, which proceeded under police supervision, formed part of a wave of demonstrations held across the country over concerns about illegal immigration and its perceived impact on crime, unemployment and access to public services.

Protest leaders said they had repeatedly raised their concerns with government but believed authorities had failed to act.

The organisers said the memorandum submitted to the provincial government sought an update on commitments previously made by the province to address service delivery failures and strengthen measures to combat illegal immigration and crime.

A protester said the demonstration was driven by concerns over border security, drug abuse and public safety.

“The simple thing is that we want our borders to be safe. We want our children to be safe and away from substance abuse. We want to see our country free. People must come into our country legally so that we can be protected,” the protester said.

The demonstrator said illegal immigration had contributed to rising crime and drug-related problems affecting communities.

“Our country is burning. It’s burning because you have allowed these people to take over our land, our schools, everything,” the protester said.

Another protest leader, introduced as one of the youth leaders in Mangaung, said the march reflected growing frustration among residents who believed government had ignored their concerns.

“We are raising many issues. The major one at hand is [undocumented] immigrants and the fact that most of them are in the drug business,” the leader alleged.

He also alleged that some foreign-owned businesses were operating outside the law and called on government to enforce legislation.

“Some are operating stores illegally. Some don’t respect our laws,” he said.

Referring to the principles of the Freedom Charter, the protest leader said government should prioritise the interests of its citizens.

“We want the government to teach these people that the Freedom Charter lives here. We want them to know that the respect that goes for a South African citizen is very important,” he said.

He added that residents believed the country’s resources should primarily benefit its citizens.

“We have been waiting for leadership to come. We’ve been waiting for them to be the voice of the voiceless. Now this is a reminder that the people shall govern,” he said.

The march also highlighted broader frustrations over service delivery in the province, with organisers saying communities had waited long enough for government to respond to their concerns.

They said Tuesday’s demonstration was intended not only to raise issues relating to illegal immigration but also to demand accountability from provincial authorities over promises made to residents.

Police maintained a visible presence throughout the march, which remained peaceful as protesters made their way to the premier’s office to hand over their memorandum.

Authorities engaged with organisers during the procession, while traffic officials monitored the route to minimise disruptions.

The Free State protest formed part of coordinated demonstrations in several provinces, where groups have called for tighter border controls, stricter enforcement of immigration laws and stronger action against crime.

The provincial government was expected to receive the memorandum and respond to the protesters’ demands after the handover.

No arrests or major security incidents were reported during the march.

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