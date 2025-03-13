Protestors call on Ramaphosa to remove Queen Modjadji VII

Hundreds of Balobedu protesters have gathered outside the Union Buildings at Government Avenue, Arcadia, in Gauteng’s capital city, Tshwane, demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa receive their memorandum in person.

The demonstrators insist that the recognition of Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII was imposed on them without proper consultation and demand immediate government intervention to correct what they call a historic betrayal of their cultural sovereignty.

Chanting and waving placards, the protestors say they have been ignored for too long and demand to be acknowledged at the highest level.

They accuse the Presidency of disregarding their concerns after they previously submitted requests for a dialogue.

“Ramaphosa blueticked us,” said Modjadji royal family and council spokesperson Ronnie Morwasetshehla. “We sent him letters, but he refused to engage.”

According to their memorandum addressed to Ramaphosa and Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa, the Balobedu people accuse the government of undermining them.

Unrest and division

“The Presidency’s decision to recognise Masalanabo as queen disregards the customary laws of succession and traditions of the Balobedu nation,” the memorandum reads in part.

They argue that Prince Lekukela Hex Modjadji, the eldest son of the late Queen Makobo Modjadji VI, was chosen by the royal family and should be installed as king.

“The royal family and council, supported by the Balobedu nation, resolved to designate Prince Lekukela Hex Modjadji as the rightful successor to the throne.”

The protesters are also accusing the government of destabilising their community, claiming that the recognition of Queen Masalanabo has caused unnecessary division among the Balobedu people, “who have coexisted for generations”.

“The decision has caused division and unrest among the people of Balobedu, threatening the social fabric and unity of our nation,” reads the memorandum.

They further accuse the government of bias, claiming that a family with no royal ties has been given control over Masalanabo, keeping her away from her traditional roots.

“Where on earth have you seen a commoner being a guardian of Mokhololo?” the memorandum questions, in reference to Masalanabo’s guardianship under Mathole and Angie Motshekga.

Threat of legal action

The marchers are demanding an official response from the Presidency within 14 days and have warned that they will escalate their protest if their demands are ignored.

“We expect a formal response to this memorandum within 14 days, failing which we will approach the court for appropriate relief.”

Protest leaders reject claims of a “sponsored” march

On Wednesday, the claims emerged that the march was a “sponsored” event and that business owners and traditional leaders were coerced into financing it.

Protest leaders have strongly denied these allegations, dismissing them as an attempt to delegitimise their cause.

Morwasetshehla specifically rejected suggestions that participants were forced or bribed to attend the march.

“The planned march is exclusively an initiative of traditional leaders,” he said.

“It is entirely separate from any political influence, and there has been no intimidation of businesspeople or headmen to support it.”

March driven to genuine frustrations

He also took aim at the Balobedu royal council, questioning its legitimacy and authority to speak on behalf of the Modjadji royal family.

“Who constitutes this council? What is its legal and traditional basis? Who among its members belongs to the Modjadji royal family, from which a legitimate ruler should emerge?” he asked.

Morwasetshehla insisted that the march was driven by genuine frustrations over the government’s handling of the Balobedu succession dispute.

He accused critics of attempting to silence the voices of traditional leaders who disagree with the presidential appointment of Queen Masalanabo.

“This march is a peaceful expression of our frustration. We have been ignored, dismissed, and now we are being painted as criminals for demanding respect for our traditions.”

Hlabisa was unavailable for immediate comment, while the Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, had yet to confirm whether Ramaphosa would personally receive the memorandum.

