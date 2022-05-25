Protestors threaten citizen’s arrest if police fail to nab Namhla’s murderer

Angry protestors have threatened to unleash citizen’s arrest if the police fail to bring to book the man accused of killing Namhla Mtwa.

It was alleged earlier in the week that the suspect, believed to be a prominent businessman and member of the ANC in the Eastern Cape, had been arrested, but the police have since disputed the reports.

Mtwa allegedly broke up with the businessman over two months ago and later received death threats. The suspected mastermind has since poured cold water over the allegations of threatening to hurt Mtwa.

Political parties including the EFF, the governing party ANC, and the UDM on Wednesday joined forces and marched in solidarity with the community in Mthatha as they sought justice for Mtwa.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said earlier this week: “This comes after a national outcry about the failure of police to arrest the killers of Namhla, who was shot nine times and declared dead at the scene.

“The perpetual failures and indifference of the entire justice system has left the entire nation in utter despair yet again.”

Addressing the protestors on Wednesday, EFF deputy secretary-general in the Eastern Cape, Poppy Mailola, said President Cyril Ramaphosa should be held accountable for the killings of women because “he is not doing anything to help or protect them”.

