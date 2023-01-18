IEB matriculants fly their schools’ flags higher

The much-anticipated Independent Examinations Board’s (IEB) matric results have been released with the class of 2022 surpassing the 2021 pass rate and managing to obtain an impressive 98.42% pass rate.

Having been affected by Covid-19 since grade 10, the students performed exceptionally well, making themselves and their parents proud. Learners from different schools spoke about their results and future plans.

Dainfern College was delighted to announce that its 2022 class achieved superb results from both IEB and Cambridge A level, achieving 100% passes for both academic streams. The top students in both streams averaged in the 80s, with a full house of distinctions in the subjects written.

Speaking to Sunday World on Wednesday, top A-level student at Dainfern College, Makanaka Nyengerai, said with loadshedding in place, she had to manage her time properly and work around the schedules.

“Having been affected by Covid-19 since grade 10, having grade 12 at school was much needed to have the face-to-face interaction and peer study. Not everything can be taught on screen, hence being back at school was a catalyst to our results,” said Nyengerai.

The deputy head girl, who obtained an average of 85% in all her subjects, added that keeping track of a diary and doing a small amount of work came in handy for her as she knew how to balance her duties correctly.

“I am very happy with my results as I studied hard, however, I am the kind of person who likes to push further and I am looking forward to learn more at university.

Nyengerai hopes to study for a Bachelor of Business Science in Actuarial Science at the University of Cape Town and explore more.

Top performer at St Stithians, Divanya Reddy, obtained distinctions in all her nine subjects. Reddy said time management is vital when preparing for exams.

“One of the challenges I faced was having too much workload and mental pressure. However, I overcame that by working consistently from the beginning of the year and giving 100% all the time,” said Reddy.

She hopes to study Actuarial Science or Accounting at the University of Cape Town.

Giving advice to the class of 2023, Reddy said: Work hard from the beginning of the year, try not to procrastinate. Take time to rest and have the balance.”

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) 2022 results will be released on Thursday by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, who will also host the learners and parents for a congratulatory breakfast on Thursday morning.

The department’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, will deliver a technical briefing to unpack the NSC results in greater detail prior to the release of the results at 6pm.

