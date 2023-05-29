Prudential Authority confirms appointment of African Bank and Grindrod Bank director

African Bank and Grindrod Bank this week announced that the South African Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority had confirmed the appointment of Dhevendren Dharmalingam to their respective boards.

Dharmalingam is an African Bank non-executive and audit and compliance committee chairman. At Grindrod Bank, he is a non-executive of the board, a member of the credit and large exposure committee and as chairman of the audit and compliance committee.

Grindrod said the Prudential Authority approved Dharmalingam’s appointment effective 19 May.

African Bank owns Grindrod Bank after acquiring it in 2022.

Thungela Resources changes board committees

Thungela Resources has reconstituted its board committees, effective 1 July 2023.

The company has split its remuneration and nomination committee into two separate committees: the remuneration and human resources committee and the nomination and governance committee.

The remuneration and human resources committee comprises Ben Kodisang, who chairs the committee, Seamus French and Yoza Jekwa. The nomination and governance committee comprises Sango Ntsaluba, who chairs the committee, Kodisang and Kholeka Mzondeki.

The social, ethics and transformation committee comprises Thero Setiloane, who chairs the committee, Jekwa, July Ndlovu and Lesego Mataboge.

The health, safety, environment and risk committee comprises Seamus, who chairs the committee, Ntsaluba, Setiloane; and Ndlovu.

The investment committee comprises Jekwa, who chairs the committee, Ntsaluba; French and Mzondeki.

“The composition of the committees is in line with the recommendations of the King IV Report,” Thungela said.

Absa appoints financial crime assurance manager

Absa appointed Lebogang Thobakgale as a financial crime assurance manager this month, according to her LinkedIn page.

Thobakgale joined Absa from Alexforbes. In addition, she has worked for the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and KPMG.

Thobakgale has an honours degree in internal audit from the University of Pretoria. In addition, she has a postgraduate diploma in compliance management from the University of Johannesburg.

