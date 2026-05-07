PSiRA condemns Bushbuckridge cash-in-transit horror

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) has strongly condemned the horrific Mpumalanga cash-in-transit incident in which a suspect was allegedly run over multiple times by a cash-in-transit vehicle as shocked shoppers watched from above.

The regulator has also launched its own investigation into the conduct of the security officers involved in the incident at Twin City Shopping Centre in Bushbuckridge on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded in full public view and was captured in graphic videos that have since spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Murder and attempted robbery case

Police confirmed they are investigating cases of murder and attempted robbery after the suspect allegedly attacked a cash-in-transit security officer with a sharp object before security personnel opened fire.

The suspect later died at the scene after allegedly being run over multiple times by the cash-in-transit vehicle.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, PSiRA said it was “concerned by the serious and disturbing incident” involving the cash-in-transit vehicle.

The authority delivered its strongest words when addressing the conduct seen in the widely circulated footage.

‘Excessive use of force’ condemned

“PSiRA strongly condemns this incident and any form of excessive or unlawful use of force within the private security industry,” the regulator said.

It stressed that even in dangerous situations, security officers are expected to remain within the confines of the law.

“While the sector often operates under high-risk conditions, the actions of security officers must always be lawful, reasonable, and proportionate,” PSiRA said.

The regulator warned that the private security industry is governed by strict ethical and legal obligations.

“In terms of the PSiRA Code of Conduct, security service providers and their employees are required to act in a manner that upholds the law, respects human rights, and avoids the use of unnecessary or excessive force,” the authority said.

“Any conduct that deviates from these principles constitutes a serious breach and may result in a code of conduct enquiry.”

PSiRA launches probe

PSiRA confirmed that it has now opened a formal investigation into the matter.

“In line with our mandate, PSiRA confirms that it has launched its own investigation into the conduct of the security officers involved in this incident,” the statement read.

“The investigation will assess compliance with the Private Security Industry Regulation Act, the Code of Conduct, and applicable operational procedures.”

The authority warned that consequences would follow should investigators uncover misconduct.

“Where wrongdoing is identified, appropriate action will be taken,” it said.

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