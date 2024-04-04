PSL clubs to observe moment of silence for slain Chiefs star

Tributes are pouring in for Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs, who was shot and killed in a hijacking incident in Honeydew, Johannesburg, on Wednesday night.

Born in Cape Town 24 years ago, Fleurs joined Amakhosi from SuperSport United in October 2023.

At the time of his murder, Fleurs was on the verge of breaking into the Chiefs’ first team.

Chiefs management has confirmed the passing of the central defender.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs, tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The SAPS [SA Police Service] is handling the matter, and further details will be communicated in due course.”

Seasoned detectives assigned the case

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, has appointed a team of seasoned detectives to investigate and search for Fleurs’ murderers.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) also said that a moment of silence will be observed in all of the DStv Premiership and Motsepe Foundation Championship matches this week.

“The league is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Kaizer Chiefs defender, Luke Fleurs,” the league said in a statement.

“In this moment of profound loss, the PSL extends its deepest sympathies to Kaizer Chiefs FC, the Fleurs family, and the entire football community.

“In tribute to Luke’s memory, a moment of silence will be observed at all DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship, and DStv Diski Challenge fixtures this weekend. May his soul repose peacefully.”

Gone too soon

The murder of Fleurs has also affected former Chiefs, Leeds United, and Bafana Bafana star Lucas Radebe.

“Very sad indeed. Crime is on another level; another talent is gone so soon. My condolences to the Kaizer Chiefs and the family of Luke Fleurs,” Radebe said.

The SA Football Association president, Danny Jordaan, said local football has been dealt a huge blow with the passing of Fleurs, a former youth international player.

“We woke up to the heartbreaking and devastating news of the passing of this young life,” Jordaan said.

“This is such a huge loss for his family, friends, teammates, and football in general. We are all grieving this young man’s passing. May his dear soul rest in peace.”

Another life cut short

The former junior international player’s passing saddened Zizi Kodwa, the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, who also sent his condolences to Fleurs’ family.

“I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime. My thoughts are with the Fleurs, the Amakhosi family, and the entire South African football fraternity.”

The news also hurt Gavin Hunt, Fleurs’ former coach at SuperSport. “RIP boy! Fly high. Condolences to the Fleurs family,” he said.

