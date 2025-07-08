PSL general manager Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo out on warning in domestic violence case

Premier Soccer League (PSL) general manager Andile “Ace” Ncobo was released on warning by the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court in a domestic violence-related case that was heard on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Ncobo appeared at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on a charge of common assault. The charge stems from a domestic dispute that happened in Kempton Park on June 28 2025.

“The Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court released the General Manager of the Premier Soccer League, Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo, on warning in a domestic violence-related case.

Common assault charge

“Ncobo is facing a charge of common assault, stemming from a domestic dispute that happened in Kempton Park on June 28,” said Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane said the complainant alleges that she was slapped several times on the face and thrown on top of the bed by the accused (Ncobo) following an altercation at their residence.

“The complainant reported the case to the Sebenza South African Police Service and was escorted back to where the incident happened. On arrival, she pointed out the accused, who was then arrested,” said Mjonondwane.

“The complainant filed an affidavit during Ncobo’s bail hearing on 07 July 2025 that she is not opposed to the court granting the accused bail. [She] further filed a withdrawal statement stating that she no longer wants to proceed with the case as Ncobo is of no danger to her, nor has he been violent towards her in the past.

Wife withdrew charge, but NPA won’t

“However, the prosecution will proceed with the case as per NPA’s directive not to withdraw domestic violence-related cases as a measure to promote the protection of complainants as dictated by the Domestic Violence Act, which aims at affording victims maximum protection. The NPA views the allegations against Ncobo in a serious light and will continue protecting victims of gender based violence,” said Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane said the matter was postponed to September 3 2025 for further police investigations.

Fraud case against couple

Meanwhile, in May this year, Ncobo and his wife Salomie Twaise Ncobo, appeared at Bellville Magistrate’s Court. They faced three counts of fraud and money laundering, relating to a R15-million donation for school construction projects in the Eastern Cape.

After a short bail application in their fraud and money laundering case, Ncobo was granted bail of R50 000. Salomie was granted bail of R30 000. Police investigations continue in the case.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content