PSL player arrested over car accident that claimed child’s life

A 29-year-old Premier Soccer League (PSL) player handed himself over to the police on Wednesday afternoon after he fled from the scene of a head-on collision that claimed the life of a nine-year-old child in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the suspect handed himself to police on Wednesday afternoon.

Nevhuhulwi said she cannot confirm the exact date when the suspect will appear in court. But she said it will be within 48 hours of his arrest.

Faces charges including culpable homicide

She said the suspect will be charged with culpable homicide.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Thabiso Makgato confirmed the incident. He said the accident happened on Wednesday at 7.30am on Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa.

Makgato said the soccer player’s vehicle collided with a motor vehicle driven by a female. She had two children passengers in it.

The female driver was transporting her nine-year-old daughter. The child succumbed to injuries and was declared dead on scene. Another child, a 13-year-old passenger, sustained serious injuries. The child was transported to Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital.

Alcohol bottles, suspicious substances found in car

“It is alleged that a 29-year-ol driver who is supposedly a soccer player, fled the scene after colliding with the motor vehicle.

“When the Ekurhuleni Metro Police arrived at the scene, we found four bottles of potent alcohol named Don Julio. A powder, which we suspect could be ‘cocaine’ and weed edibles, was also found in his vehicle,” said Makgato.

She said a case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent, and leaving the scene of the accident has been opened.

