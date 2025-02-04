PSL star Mogaila’s case postponed due to unfinalised postmortem

Sekhukhune United midfielder Shaune Mogaila made his second court appearance at the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he is facing charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and failure to render assistance during an accident (fleeing the scene of the accident).

Mogaila’s court appearance was in connection with a car crash that killed a nine-year-old girl and injured two more people last October.

Awaiting post-mortem report

During court proceedings on Tuesday, state prosecutor Advocate Xolani Khumalo told magistrate Mmule Phatshwane that the state is requesting a postponement because it is still waiting for the post-mortem report and J88 medical reports.

Phatshwane postponed the matter to May 19 for further investigations. These entail the state obtaining the post-mortem report and J88 medical reports.

Shortly after his court appearance, Mogaila, who was wearing a face mask, was approached for comment by Sunday World, and he declined to comment.

Sunday World reported in November that Sekhukhune United took a decision that Mogaila must not play for the club nor train with the first team until his case is finalised.

On the morning of October 30, Mogaila’s black BMW car smashed into the red Hyundai i10 driven by Keo Mavimbela on Andrew Mapheto Drive in Tembisa.

Accused fled the scene of the accident

Mavimbela’s nine-year-old daughter Gomolemo died at the scene. Keo and their neighbour’s 14-year-old son survived the crash with serious injuries.

They were taken to the hospital for medical treatment and discharged in December last year. Both Mavimbela and the son are currently recovering at their homes in Tembisa, while walking on crutches.

On the morning of the crash, Mavimbela was transporting Gomolemo and their neighbour’s 14-year-old son to Edleen Primary School in Kempton Park.

Gomolemo was doing Grade 4 at the School.

Alcohol, suspicious powder found in accused’s car

Mogaila had later handed himself over to the police after he fled from the scene of the crash. Police found four bottles of Don Julio alcohol, a powder they suspect to be cocaine, and weed edibles in Mogaila’s car.

Mogaila was granted R20, 000 bail by the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court during his first court appearance in November last year.

The matter was postponed in November last year to allow the state time to finalise the post-mortem report. To also obtain the J88 forms of the injuries sustained by Mavimbela and the neighbour’s 14-year-old son. The video footage of the car crash is also being amalysed.

