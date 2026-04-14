PSS colonel arrested for allegedly raping subordinate

A police colonel from an elite unit tasked with protecting ministers, presidents and the country’s most sensitive state assets has been arrested on allegations of raping his own subordinate, in a case that strikes at the core of trust within South Africa’s security apparatus.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed on Tuesday night that it had arrested the senior officer attached to the Western Cape’s Protection and Security Services (PSS) unit on charges of sexual assault and rape.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has arrested a police colonel linked to Protection and Security Services for sexual assault and rape,” said Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping.

Alleged rape took place in 2025

The arrest follows allegations that the colonel sexually assaulted and raped a female subordinate in May 2025 – an incident that has now triggered a criminal investigation nearly a year later. The accused officer is currently being held at the Wynberg holding cells.

The PSS is one of SAPS’s most specialised divisions, responsible for guarding the highest offices in the land. Its duties include providing close protection to the president, deputy president, former presidents and their spouses, as well as ministers and visiting dignitaries.

Beyond VIP protection, the unit is also entrusted with securing key government installations, safeguarding valuable state cargo and protecting official residences, including ministerial homes.

Its operational footprint stretches further into national security, with responsibilities that include policing the railway environment and managing security at ports of entry such as border posts, airports and harbours.

Discipline, integrity non-negotiable

The breadth of these duties places PSS officers at the centre of South Africa’s security architecture, operating in high-risk and high-trust environments where discipline and integrity are non-negotiable.

The involvement of a senior officer from such a unit is likely to send shockwaves through the security cluster, raising concerns about internal accountability and the safety of officers within the ranks.

Ipid, the statutory watchdog tasked with investigating criminal offences involving police officials, said the arrest forms part of its ongoing mandate to hold law enforcement officers accountable.

Vulnerability of junior officers

While details surrounding the alleged incident remain limited, the case is expected to intensify scrutiny on conduct within specialised police units, particularly where rank and authority may place junior officers in vulnerable positions.

Allegations of gender-based violence involving members of the police have repeatedly drawn public concern, especially in cases where power dynamics are central.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

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