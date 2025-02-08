Public consultations to find best electoral system for SA under way

A panel of experts has encouraged South Africans to participate in deciding what the best electoral system for the country is.

The Electoral Reform Consultation Panel (ERCP) was established to investigate and recommend changes to future polls.

It comprises nine eminent South Africans led by Advocate Richard Sizani as chairperson.

These include Advocate Pansy Tlakula, Mmatsie Mooki, Tomsie Dlamini, Dr Michael Oliver Sutcliffe, Phatudi Simon Mamabolo, Michael Andre Hendrickse, Norman du Plessis and Dr Albertus Schoeman.

Public consultations have already started

Sizani told Sunday World that his panel started its interaction with South Africans in KwaZulu-Natal on January 20.

It has already hosted public consultations in Gauteng and Western Cape with a return to KZN scheduled.

The panel is expected to submit its comprehensive report of possible electoral options to the Minister of Home Affairs.

The report must include reasons for, advantages and disadvantages as well as legal and financial implications of each recommendation.

If you don’t take part, don’t complain about the outcome

“The first fundamental notion of democracy is the right to choose the people who should handle your matters. If you do not participate in choosing who should handle your matters, who should speak for you, then you must not cry when things do not go your way,” Sizani told the Sunday World YouTube channel. “Some of the people in the public hearings are criticising the current electoral system. They are unhappy about it because they do not know their members of parliament. They want an electoral system where they can vote for a member of parliament and recall them if they are unhappy with them.” With these words Sizani hoped to encourage South Africans to participate. He added that it was essential that citizens have their say on what system is best for their country. This to ensure the country is run by people who are competent and of integrity. Panel has a year to complete its work

The panel was appointed by then Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi on May 28 2024, a day before the last elections. It is expected to hand over its report on May 29. Sizani said a key mandate of the ERCP is to consult widely with interested stakeholders and consider their views in the final report. Sizani said 348 civil society organisations, political parties, independent candidates, academics, and ordinary citizens from across the country have already made their submissions in writing. He said his panel issued a call for written submissions on August 26 with the deadline set for October 31, all last year. However, the panel is yet to visit seven provinces for public consultations: – Eastern Cape: February 10 and 11 – Free State: February 13 and 14 – Northern Cape: February 18 and 19 – Limpopo: February 20 and 21 – Mpumalanga: March 3 and 4 – North West: March 6 and 7 and – KZN: March 11 and 12 Follow the panel on its social media pages. Watch the full interview on the Sunday World YouTube Channel Sunday World Podcast – YouTube Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content