Public order policing officers caught on wrong side of the law

Four police officers who are stationed in the public order policing service (Pops) division in Cradock, Eastern Cape have been arrested.

The group faces allegations of murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The officers’ arrest was confirmed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Monday.

Police watchdog

Ipid was established in April 1997 to investigate complaints of brutality, criminality and misconduct against members of the SA Police Service (SAPS), and the municipal police service.

It operates independently from the SAPS in the effective and efficient investigation of alleged misconduct and criminality by SAPS and metro police members.

Ipid’s mission is to promote proper police conduct.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the officers allegedly hunted down the deceased after accusing him of being one of the people who robbed another police officer.

They allegedly took the deceased to the Pops building where the group allegedly assaulted him.

“They allegedly left him unconscious when they reported off-duty, and he was discovered by police officers who were working another shift,” said Shuping.

“They reported death in custody, which was investigated by Ipid.”

The accused officers are scheduled to appear in the Cradock magistrate’s court on Friday for a bail application.

Murder at a tavern

Meanwhile, a police constable from Mount Fletcher, officially Tlokoeng in the Eastern Cape, has been arrested after he allegedly murdered his friend at a tavern.

According to Ipid, constable Siyanda Ntontela is accused of killing Tokoloho Sebaka at a tavern recently.

Shuping said the incident took place on Saturday last week when the accused and the deceased were involved in a quarrel at the tavern.

“It is alleged that the argument escalated into a fight and constable Ntontela allegedly fired a shot that hit Sebaka in the stomach,” said Shuping.

“Sebaka died later in the hospital. Constable Ntontela only reported the discharge of the official firearm the following day.”

Ntontela, who has since been arrested, is expected to appear in court on Thursday for a bail application after the postponement of his case.

