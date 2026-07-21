- Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka’s investigation into suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's alleged breach of the Executive Ethics Code is nearing completion, with evidence-gathering mostly done.
- Gcaleka cautioned Parliament against interfering in the ongoing inquiry, emphasizing that MPs have no authority to direct or monitor active investigations without undermining constitutional independence.
- The investigation has been delayed by parallel processes, including the Judicial Commission of Inquiry and Parliament's ad hoc committee, which have involved key witnesses and evidence overlapping with Gcaleka’s probe.
- Gcaleka criticized the 30-day reporting timeline imposed by the Executive Members' Ethics Act as unrealistic for complex investigations, calling for its review to better accommodate thorough ethics inquiries.
- The allegations against Mchunu, made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Mkhwanazi, involve claims of disbanding a task team, political interference, and associations with questionable individuals; Mchunu denies wrongdoing.
Public Protector Gcaleka’s probe into Senzo Mchunu enters final stretch
- Gcaleka says her investigation into Mchunu's alleged breach of the Executive Ethics Code is nearing completion.
- Gcaleka says investigators have completed most of the evidence-gathering process.
- The complaint centres on claims Mchunu breached Executive Ethics Code through alleged involvement in dismantling PKTT.
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