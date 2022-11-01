Public servants’ strike expected to disrupt service delivery

The Public Servants Association (PSA) will embark on a national strike from next week that will impact on service delivery across all government departments.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PSA, which represents about 235 000 members in the public service, pointed out that it will be the first major public service strike since 2010.

“The PSA gave notice to strike on 24 October 2022 after rejecting a meagre 3% wage offer from government. Unions initially demanded a 10% increase when negotiations started in May 2022 and later revised this to 6.5%,” said the PSA.

“Public servants have been paralysed by inflation, increases in the cost of fuel, food, as well as interest rate hikes. Despite this, they are still expected to render services without receiving a pensionable salary increase for the past three years.

“Government’s offer to public servants included a once-off cash payment of R1 000, which does not materially improve their income. From 4 November 2022, PSA members in North West will commence with picketing at various points in the province. On 10 November 2022, PSA members across the country will participate in marches in various provinces.”

The main gathering will take place in Gauteng, where union members will stage a march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum.

