Public urged to drink, gamble responsibly during Easter

The Mpumalanga Economic Regulator (MER) has called on residents to avoid reckless behaviour that might result in long-lasting harm.

MER CEO Vusi Mtsweni raised concerns about the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption and irresponsible gambling, especially during Easter festivities.

He said South Africa remains one of the top alcohol-consuming countries in the world, and the substance is linked to 75% of homicides, 60% of traffic accidents, and almost half of unnatural deaths.

Mpumalanga recorded fewer road accidents at Easter 2024 compared with previous years. However, the overall number of fatalities still increased sharply from 252 in 2023 to 335 in 2024.

“Easter is a time for reflection and togetherness, not tragedy. We are urging all members of the public to make informed choices and resist behaviours that put livelihoods at risk,” said Mtsweni.

“Alcohol is the third leading cause of death and disability in South Africa. Its impact goes beyond the individual, touching families, communities, and the entire healthcare system.”

Signs of alcohol misuse

Mtsweni said the public should look out for signs of alcohol misuse, including drinking more than intended, struggling to stop, neglecting responsibilities, or continuing to drink despite serious consequences.

He urged that should these signs be noticed, the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence should be contacted.

Mtsweni also flagged gambling as a serious issue, especially when used to cope with financial pressure.

He noted that although it is intended for entertainment, gambling can easily become addictive.

He highlighted that signs of gambling addiction may include an obsession with betting, hiding losses, borrowing money to gamble, or neglecting responsibilities.

The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation should be contacted when these signs are shown, he said.

“Gambling addiction is real, and it ruins lives. We encourage responsible play, and we’re here to support those who may be struggling.”

