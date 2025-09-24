Public works to probe stalled mega-projects after uncovering collusion between corrupt staff, contractors

The KwaZulu-Natal department of public works and infrastructure has resolved to initiate a deeper investigation into stalled mega-projects across the province after it uncovered evidence showing that there is collusion between corrupt officials and contractors.

The department, led by MEC Martin Meyer from the DA, also took the decision after it said it uncovered evidence of interference in supply chain management processes, leading to the delay in some much-needed projects.

Some projects have been delayed for up to 10 years, with no end in sight.

War on delayed projects

“The KwaZulu-Natal department of public works and infrastructure has declared war on all stalled and delayed projects in the province,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The decision comes after the department unearthed sufficient evidence of alleged financial collusion between contractors and department officials and interference in the supply chain management processes, which resulted in some projects being delayed by up to 10 years and costing the department millions of rands.

“These developments also come after the department held its infrastructure service delivery meeting to confront the challenges of infrastructure delivery and the causes of the delays.”

It added that when Meyer was appointed as the MEC, his priority commitments included improving the department’s financial outlook, enhancing financial controls, and completing projects efficiently and quickly within budget.

“Considering these priority commitments, the department established the rapid response team to address the department’s challenges and re-establish it as an effective implementing agent of choice.

“Part of the rapid response team’s immediate mandate is to promptly address the challenges of persistent material irregularities, financial management, procurement process delays, fraud and corruption, and non-compliance with regulatory requirements, particularly in supplier payment,” it said.

Burden on fiscal budget

Meyer said the issue of deliberately delayed and stalled projects is a major burden on the province’s fiscal budget, stating that it costs taxpayers a lot of money that could be used building more critical infrastructure.

“As with the new public works and infrastructure, the issue of not delivering in time is unavoidable, and we need to work with speed and increase efforts.

“We are aware that part of the reason we have delayed projects is because of serious collusion between senior officials and prominent contractors.

“We are also investigating the possible exchange of monies, and we will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book,” Meyer said.

The latest investigation comes after the department spent the past year cracking down on alleged corrupt officials by firing some of them, while others resigned before they could be sacked.

