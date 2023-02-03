Pupil’s death spurs Gauteng legislature to conduct safety study

The Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety will conduct a focused intervention study following the murder of a grade 10 pupil from Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg on Thursday.

The committee’s study will assess the effectiveness of school safety interventions in fighting crime, and will be conducted jointly with the legislature’s portfolio committee on education.

“Part of what this study will look at is whether all schools in Gauteng have safety plans, and the extent to which they are implemented to curb the scourge of violence in schools,” said the committee on Friday.

“The study will also look at the role played by both the department of community safety and education, as well as law-enforcement agencies. The study constitutes one of the crucial tools of oversight, as it will present a clear picture of the state of safety at schools.

“Out of it, recommendations will be formulated to influence government policies and the implementation of programmes aimed at fighting crime at schools.”

It said it is saddened by the death of a learner and sent condolences to the family.

The stabbing incident was as a result of a fight that broke out on Thursday after three grade 10 pupils allegedly started spraying other learners with a pepper spray during school hours.

Subsequently, about eight learners confronted them and they stopped, according to the provincial department of education.

However, explained the department, it is alleged that the perpetrators emerged after school in the company of unknown persons, who are not from the school, and a fight erupted again.

“Unfortunately, one of the learners passed away from a fatal stab wound. Another learner allegedly escaped with minor injuries while one of the alleged perpetrators was seriously injured,” Matome Chiloane, the MEC for education in Gauteng, said late on Thursday.

“Those who were injured were taken by an ambulance to Pholosong Hospital. We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of our learners, especially at the hands of such a violent act.

“We strongly disapprove of learners fighting among each other. We wish to extend our condolences to the affected family and the school community at large.”

The committee said it is waiting for a comprehensive report from the police to shed a light regarding the stabbing incident.

