Pupils rushed to hospital after truck crashed into classroom

Fifteen pupils aged between 14 and 18 years have been rushed to the hospital after a truck crashed into a school classroom in Cosmo City, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Emer-G-Med paramedics said the learners sustained minor to moderate injuries. The learners were reported to have been treated and stabilised on the scene before being transported to the hospital for further assessment.

The accident follows a day after Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula released the 2022 festive season road fatalities statistics, which showed that trucks contributed 4% in the 1 451 people who lost their lives on the roads.

Addressing the media at the Grasmere Toll Plaza on Tuesday, Mbalula said most accidents were recorded during the week of 15 to 21 December and 22 to 28 December, which registered 327 and 316 fatalities, respectively.

Gauteng recorded the highest number of road deaths, a 5.5% increase of 290 fatalities compared to the 275, with the Boksburg tanker explosion also contributing to the statistics.

The minister further said the pedestrian fatalities remain a cause for concern, recording 54% between the Western Cape and Gauteng.

