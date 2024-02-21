Numsa accuses Putco of forcing staff to use bucket toilets

The battle between the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) has intensified. With the latter accused of illegally dumping faeces from staff toilets in nearby residential areas.

The human waste is allegedly from the staff mobile toilets. These were brought in after staff complained about being forced to use bucket toilets.

Unpleasant work environment

The company has toilets with running water. However, employees are allegedly forced to use portable toilets during working hours.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola claimed that the employees were previously made to use bucket toilets, The system changed after they lodged a complaint with the transport company.

She said they had been informed by union members at the Nancefield depot outside Soweto of illegal activities by the toilet operators. The report said faeces from the portable toilets were being illegally emptied at a nearby open field. A video of the alleged activity, taken by a resident, was circulated on social media.

Illegal dumping of human waste

“It seems it is illegally dumping waste material in a residential area. And because of the heat, the stench of the waste is permanently in the air. It affects our members and [is a health hazard for] the surrounding community.

“All of this is done because Putco refuses to allow these workers to use decent toilets in the building. If this allegation is true, then this is a gross violation of [human] dignity. It shows the level of disdain that Putco has for African workers and the community of Soweto at large,” said Hlubi-Majola.

She further stated that employees are “forced” to sit in an old warehouse that looks like a cage. It is nicknamed “prison”, allegedly due to the wire fencing around it and an entrance guarded by security personnel.

Unhygienic drinking water

She said Putco never tested the JoJo tank drinking water served to employees. The Soweto tanker would sit in the sun, and employees would be expected to drink from it, she said.

Putco media liaison officer Lindokuhle Xulu released a statement denying some of the accusations. She denied that that some of the employees were being locked up in spaces nicknamed “prison” and “cage”.

Putco denies allegations, but stays mum on toilet issue

“This allegation is devoid of the truth. The areas accommodating suspended employees are large enough. They are suitable for them to remain indoors or outdoors as they may prefer.

“The only prohibition is that they may not enter areas where other employees are actively working. This is to avoid disruption or interference with the company’s operations. Proper ablution facilities are available and cleaned daily,” reads the statement.

They also claimed that it was untrue that the company approved unlawful deductions on employee salaries.

Xulu said the company paid employees upfront for December 2023. Corrections were made in January for suspended employees who were absent without any approved leave.

“Putco appeals to Numsa to desist from incitement that places the jobs of employees outside of this process at risk. We also call upon the union to consider the more than 250,000 passengers who depend on our service daily,” said Xulu.

Numsa plans to march against company

The company also said the union would be held liable for any action that may cause damage to its property and assets.

Meanwhile, Numsa plans a march against Putco on Friday.

Hlubi-Majola said: “Putco does not deserve the subsidies it gets, which are paid for without taxes. It has no respect for workers or the community of Soweto at large.”

