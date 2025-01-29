Putco arson suspects nabbed carrying injured guard’s phone

The arrest of two suspects in connection with the arson attack that destroyed 51 Putco buses in Mpumalanga has been praised by premier Mandla Ndlovu.

The arrests follow Monday night’s incident at Putco depots in KwaMhlanga and Siyabuswa, where two security guards were hurt when a group of armed individuals set fire to buses.

The suspects, aged 29 and 37 years old, were captured Tuesday night after a vigorous police operation under the direction of Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, the acting provincial police commissioner.

According to Ndlovu, the arson was a “barbaric act” that denied commuters access to necessary transport services.

“We see this heinous crime as a declaration of hostility against our people, who rely on these buses for their daily commutes,” Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu emphasised that the arrests represented a step forward and issued a warning that those involved would face consequences.

In addition, he urged communities to assist law enforcement and wished the wounded security guards a quick recovery.

“The attack on the security personnel was an attempt to intimidate them. We wish the two guards a speedy recovery and commend them for standing their ground in the face of a serious threat to their lives,” Ndlovu said.

Victim’s cellphone found

The suspects were connected to the attack after being discovered in possession of a 9mm pistol magazine without ammunition and a victim’s cellphone, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

“They were part of a group that arrived in a white Toyota Quantum, a Vito minibus, and a VW Polo, set fire to the buses, and assaulted employees at the depots,” said Mdhluli.

“Some workers were held at gunpoint while one security guard sustained a gunshot wound and is receiving medical treatment.”

Police have asked the public to report any information that could result in additional arrests because they believe there are still more suspects at large.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are on the horizon, Mkhwanazi said, praising his team’s prompt action.

“We are encouraged by the progress so far and are confident that we will bring all perpetrators to justice,” he said.

