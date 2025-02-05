Putco bus, truck involved in head-on collision on Moloto Road

A Putco bus was involved in a head-on collision with a truck on Wednesday morning on the R573 Moloto Road, according to Lindokuhle Xulu, the spokesperson for the company.

Xulu said Putco is still gathering information to ascertain how the crash happened.

He said multiple ambulances and rescue personnel were on the scene of the crash, adding that the bus company cannot confirm the number of injured people.

The bus company is not aware of any fatalities at this stage.

Xulu said a number of people, including the bus driver, have been rushed to the hospital for treatment, citing that the bus driver is in a stable condition.

The company promised to provide an update as more details became available.

Putco buses torched

Last week, 51 Putco buses were torched by a group of 35 armed suspects driving a Toyota Quantum, a Vito minibus, and a VW Polo.

The suspects, who were wearing black clothes and balaclavas, stormed into Putco depots in Mpumalanga and torched the buses.

Two employees were injured during the attack — one was shot in the leg, and the other one was physically assaulted with a chair.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sixteen buses were burnt at the Moloto depot, near KwaMhlanga, while 35 buses were brought to ashes at the Siyabuswa depots (18 in Maphotla and 17 in Thabana).

Suspects remain in custody

Two male suspects, Isaack Mabena (29) and Luthando Trevor Skosana (37), were arrested last week in connection with the attack in Thabana.

An unloaded 9mm pistol magazine and one of the victims’ cellphones were discovered in the possession of one of the suspects.

The suspects appeared at the Mdutjane magistrate’s court in Siyabuswa on Thursday facing charges of armed robbery, malicious damage to property, and possession of suspected stolen property.

The case was postponed to February 6 for bail investigations, and the suspects remain in custody.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content