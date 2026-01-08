Qatar Airways makes history with Starlink-powered Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Qatar Airways has once again raised the bar in global aviation. It has become the first airline in the world to install Starlink internet on Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

The award-winning carrier has already equipped three Dreamliners with the high-speed connectivity service, expanding its rapidly growing Starlink-enabled fleet.

This follows the airline’s ground-breaking roll-out on Boeing 777 aircraft and the completion of the world’s first-ever Airbus A350 Starlink installation programme.

By December 2025, Qatar Airways had fully equipped its entire Airbus A350 fleet with Starlink in a record-breaking eight months.

Over 100 aircraft enjoy the technology

In total, nearly 120 widebody aircraft, including Airbus A350s, Boeing 777s and now Boeing 787s, are fitted with the technology. This represents more than 58% of the airline’s widebody fleet.

The roll-out marks what is being described as the fastest and most ambitious Starlink widebody installation programme in aviation history. Within just 14 months, the airline successfully completed Starlink installations across both the Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 fleets before expanding to its Dreamliners.

This milestone further cements Qatar Airways’ position as the global leader in long-haul and ultra-long-haul in-flight connectivity. It is also the first airline worldwide to secure Starlink certification for the Boeing 787-8.

Voted the World’s Best Airline by Skytrax for the ninth time in 2025, Qatar Airways’ technological leadership is already transforming the passenger experience. Since the launch of Starlink Wi-Fi in October 2024, more than 11 million passengers have enjoyed free, gate-to-gate, ultra-fast internet on board.

More than 10million travellers indulged

Globally, Starlink connected over 21 million airline passengers in 2025. Nearly half of those, more than 10 million travellers, flew with Qatar Airways. This makes them the first in the world to enjoy complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi on widebody aircraft operating long- and ultra-long-haul routes.

Passengers onboard Starlink-equipped aircraft can enjoy internet speeds of up to 500 Mbps. This allows uninterrupted streaming, video calls and real-time productivity that can rival or even surpass home broadband connections.

The airline is steadily expanding the service across its network. This with with Starlink now available on flights to most destinations in the Americas and Australia. As well as key routes across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

