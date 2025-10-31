Gayton McKenzie accused of misleading parliament over MGE appointments

On September 10, Sunday World reported that, at least three members of the adjudication panel, namely , Chairperson Steve Motale, Vernon Vraagom, and Pastor Francisco Tejada were confirmed to be active members of the Patriotic Alliance.

Motale, in particular, also serves as the PA’s national spokesperson.

In October, McKenzie made a U-turn, telling Parliament that a formal selection process had, in fact, been conducted.

He was responding to the Democratic Alliance MP Leah Portgieter’s question. She had asked what criteria and processes were used to determine the membership of the MGE adjudication panel. Also whether the selection ensured fairness and independence.

McKenzie responded: “The department has consistently adhered to an internal process for appointing members of the MGE Adjudication panel. A designated line function prepares a submission for approval of the panel. It typically comprises individuals with expertise and knowledge in the cultural and creative industries. They possess relevant or required experience.

DA demands answers, action

“Upon obtaining approval, the approved panel is provided with appointment letters. The selection process was conducted fairly. The relevant information is further detailed through the panel’s CVs and the approved submission.”

But Portgieter was not convinced. Speaking to Sunday World, she said she has formally challenged McKenzie over his inconsistencies.

“The minister’s latest claim contradicts both the facts and his previous statements. I submitted a follow-up question on 25 October 2025, asking why he is misleading Parliament. As in his written response to Question 3813 earlier this year, he denied knowledge of these appointments. He said: ‘no one comes to mind, and I can think of no independent and/or advisory panels that saw members of the Patriotic Alliance being appointed to them’.