Gayton McKenzie accused of misleading parliament over MGE appointments

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, is once again facing accusations of misleading Parliament.
This time, over the appointment process of the Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) adjudication panel.
In June, McKenzie was asked whether he had appointed any members of his political party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), to any independent or advisory panels.
At the time, McKenzie denied it.
Assured no PA members on the panel
“No one comes to mind, and I can think of no independent or advisory panels that saw members of the Patriotic Alliance being appointed to them.”
He further assured Parliament.
“All our processes in the department and the ministry are meant to be open to transparent scrutiny.”
However, in September, McKenzie’s statements were contradicted during a Portfolio Committee sitting.
The department’s Director-General, Cynthia Khumalo, explained the details to MPs.
“The panel was handpicked by the minister without following any criteria,” she said.
“He gave us a list of names, and no consultation was done. However, this is how it has always been done, even by the previous ministers. There is a departmental policy that allows ministers to use their discretion to appoint without following due process.”
Khumalo also revealed that the adjudicators were never vetted for conflict of interest.
Three PA members found on panel
On September 10, Sunday World reported that, at least three members of the adjudication panel, namely , Chairperson Steve Motale, Vernon Vraagom, and Pastor Francisco Tejada were confirmed to be active members of the Patriotic Alliance.
Motale, in particular, also serves as the PA’s national spokesperson.
In October, McKenzie made a U-turn, telling Parliament that a formal selection process had, in fact, been conducted.
He was responding to the Democratic Alliance MP Leah Portgieter’s question. She had asked what criteria and processes were used to determine the membership of the MGE adjudication panel. Also whether the selection ensured fairness and independence.
McKenzie responded: “The department has consistently adhered to an internal process for appointing members of the MGE Adjudication panel. A designated line function prepares a submission for approval of the panel. It typically comprises individuals with expertise and knowledge in the cultural and creative industries. They possess relevant or required experience.
DA demands answers, action
“Upon obtaining approval, the approved panel is provided with appointment letters. The selection process was conducted fairly. The relevant information is further detailed through the panel’s CVs and the approved submission.”
But Portgieter was not convinced. Speaking to Sunday World, she said she has formally challenged McKenzie over his inconsistencies.
“The minister’s latest claim contradicts both the facts and his previous statements. I submitted a follow-up question on 25 October 2025, asking why he is misleading Parliament. As in his written response to Question 3813 earlier this year, he denied knowledge of these appointments. He said: ‘no one comes to mind, and I can think of no independent and/or advisory panels that saw members of the Patriotic Alliance being appointed to them’.
Discrepancies remain unaccounted for
“Yet active PA members, including the panel chair, who is also PA’s national spokesperson, were appointed. The department was unable to provide the selection criteria requested at the portfolio committee meeting. Because it had no involvement in setting them. The minister determined the criteria and selected the panel members unilaterally.
“In addition, the panel chair confirmed that no conflict-of-interest vetting was conducted. And despite this being a clear requirement within the public service,” said Portgieter.
The Mzansi Golden Economy programme was established to support artists, festivals, and creative projects. It has long faced allegations of cronyism and mismanagement. And issues that have now resurfaced under McKenzie’s tenure.