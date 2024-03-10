‘Quest for more exciting sex behind drop in condom use’

The high rate of HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Gauteng has been partly attributed to the inconsistent use of condoms because of the perception that their usage reduces sexual pleasure during copulation.

Contraceptive fatigue, alcohol and drug abuse, and relationship dynamics were also cited as contributing factors to the non-usage or inconsistent use of the French letter by Gauteng citizens.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content