‘Quest for more exciting sex behind drop in condom use’

By Mpho Koka
The high rise of HIV and STI's in Gauteng has been partly attributed to the perception that condom usage reduces sexual pleasure. / Nacosa

The high rate of HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Gauteng has been partly attributed to the inconsistent use of condoms because of the perception that their usage reduces sexual pleasure during copulation.

Contraceptive fatigue, alcohol and drug abuse, and relationship dynamics were also cited as contributing factors to the non-usage or inconsistent use of the French letter by Gauteng citizens.

