Questions over Brown Mogotsi’s ‘useless’ sick note

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is worried about what it describes as a growing trend of inadequate medical certificates submitted by witnesses.

The commission says this is disrupting its schedule and hampering its work.

Speaking during proceedings in Pretoria on Wednesday, Commission Chair and retired Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, expressed his frustration after controversial North West businessman Brown Mogotsi’s lawyer presented a sick note to excuse his client.

Commission laments number of questionable sick notes

“We have reached a stage where we are getting quite a few of these medical certificates,” Madlanga said.

“It is bothersome, and it impacts negatively on the commission’s scheduling.”

He explained that the commission is delayed because it often only becomes aware of a witness’s absence on the day they are due to testify.

Madlanga noted that the disruption is worse when a witness has been scheduled to appear for more than one day.

‘Sick’ witnesses delaying proceedings

In such cases, postponements not only waste time but also affect other arrangements that have already been finalised.

“We lose time when that witness has to be scheduled for a later date, affecting scheduling that has already been done.”

The chairperson stressed that the commission is operating with strict time constraints and cannot afford repeated delays.

“The commission has limited time to do and finalise its investigation,” he said.

Sick note described as vague and unhelpful

Madlanga was also unhappy with the content of Mogotsi’s medical certificate, describing it as vague and unhelpful.

“The medical certificates we get basically say nothing. Yours, Mr Mogotsi, says ‘medical condition’. Just saying ‘medical condition’ is useless. It does not assist us. Ordinarily, that is something we cannot or should not accept.”

He added that the commission is entitled to seek clarity with such certificates.

“We believe that we are entitled to call upon the medical doctor concerned to actually explain what the medical condition is,” Madlanga said.

“But because of the confidentiality that attaches to people’s medical conditions, that is something we should do in a private session.”

Commission considers following up on questionable sick notes

He warned that the commission is now seriously considering adopting such measures, and may be forced to have questionable medical certificates assessed.

“We are also entitled to furnish the medical certificate to the council that governs the medical profession for it to inform us professionally whether what is written on the certificate makes sense medically,” he said.

“We are not going to sit here and continue receiving useless medical certificates like yours appears to be,” he concluded.

