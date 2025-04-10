R1.78bn budgeted for doctors and nurses jobs

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that R1.78-billion has been set aside for the employment of medical professionals across South Africa.

The opening of 1 200 doctor posts follows growing concerns about the number of unemployed medical professionals in the country.

Last year, hundreds of Eastern Cape doctors vowed to picket outside Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office until their demands are met.

New budget lifeline for sector

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Minister Motsoaledi said the move follows the recent budget presentation by the Minister of Finance on March 12 2025.

The funding has made it possible to begin recruiting not only doctors but also 200 nurses and 250 other healthcare professionals.

“A new budget was presented by the Minister of Finance on 12 March 2025. We believe we are in a position to announce to you today that the council has approved advertisement of 1 200 doctors, 200 nurses, and 250 other healthcare professionals at the cost of R1.78-billion.

“Human Resources will soon commence with recruitment processes once all logistics have been finalised,” said Motsoaledi.

The announcement comes after widespread public concern and protests in the sector. Concerns were raised over the lack of available jobs for qualified doctors. And many of them have completed their community service but remain unemployed.

Widespread protests, unemployed doctors

Earlier reports indicated that a significant number of qualified doctors are unemployed. Some sources cited over 1 800 doctors unable to find jobs. This was due to budget constraints and a lack of available positions. And this was despite South Africa facing a healthcare crisis with a shortage of medical professionals.

The department has committed to moving swiftly with recruitment once the administrative steps are in place.

The R1.78-billion investment is aimed at strengthening the public healthcare system and addressing staffing shortages across hospitals and clinics.

Motsoaledi said the department recognises the urgency of the matter. It is prioritising getting healthcare workers into the system as quickly as possible, he added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content