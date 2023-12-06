R100 000 reward offered for arrest of DA chief whip assassins

While mystery still surrounds the brutal slaying of a DA proportional representative councilor in KwaZulu-Natal and party chief whip in Umngeni local council, municipal mayor Chris Pappas on Wednesday offered a R100 000 reward for anyone with information about the alleged killers.

“Umngeni municipality is making available R100 000 as a reward for information that would lead to a conviction,” said Pappas.

“Anyone with information can approach the office of the municipal manager or the office of the manager for public safety.”

Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, 46, met his death on Tuesday evening while at his home outside eMpophomeni near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal.

Three-gun wielding assassins made a forceful entry into Ndlovu’s home and fired a volley of shots directed at him.

Ndlovu died at the scene in full view of his wife, five-year-old daughter and six-month-old baby. It has been reported that a nanny was also present during the brutal killing.

No arrests, yet

According to police spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Ndlovu was found with multiple wounds to his body and head.

“No arrests have been made yet. Police are on the hunt for possible suspects,” said Netshiunda.

For years, KwaZulu-Natal has become known as a hot bed for political killings, which prompted then former premier Willies Mchunu to establish a commission of inquiry to probe the underlying reasons behind the killings.

The commission was headed by advocate Marumo Moerane.

Among its key recommendations was that the state should consider raising the criteria for people who want to be public representatives, such as possessing a minimum of a three-year qualification.

Crime statistics

The crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2021/22 financial year show that from June to December of 2021, 32 politically linked murders were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal.

While Police Minister Bheki Cele said at the time that an inter-ministerial police task team assembled to deal with political assassinations had made headway, it also emerged that of the suspects who were arrested by the team since 2018, charges were withdrawn against 71, 32 were found not guilty while 72 were in custody.

Thirteen of the accused had died while 43 were out on bail.

The conviction rate also painted a more worrying picture, with only 12 sentences.

University of KwaZulu-Natal criminology and forensic studies professor Nirmala Gopal said the only way to end the political killings was to deal with political mafias who order hits on rivals.

