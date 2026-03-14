R113m land heist: Evaton man accused of selling government land

A 51-year-old Gauteng man has appeared in court accused of selling government land worth R113-million to unsuspecting buyers. Prosecutors say the brazen scheme saw hundreds of residential stands illegally sold for cash.

Andrew Molifi appeared before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this week, facing 34 counts of fraud, alternatively theft, after authorities uncovered the illegal sale of 777 residential erven in West Township, also known as Beverly Hills.

777 stands sold over several years

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the land belonged to the Department of Human Settlements in Emfuleni Municipality. Molifi allegedly marketed and sold it to private individuals over several years.

On Friday, NPA Regional Spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the scheme ran for years before authorities intervened.

“It is alleged that from 2016 until his arrest, Molifi fraudulently sold government land worth R113-million, comprising 777 erven in West Township also known as Beverly Hills, belonging to the Department of Human Settlements in Emfuleni Municipality,” Mahanjana said.

Buyers offered cheap plots

She added that he reportedly offered buyers plots at relatively low prices, making it attractive to people desperate to own land.

“It is alleged that Molifi sold a single stand for R22,000 and a double stand for R44,000,” Mahanjana said.

The NPA believe the accused operated through a company structure and issued documents to reassure buyers that the transactions were legitimate.

“After the unsuspecting victims made payments to his company, the accused would send them an acknowledgement letter claiming that their deeds were being processed,” she said.

Officials saw construction on the land

The scheme unravelled when government officials noticed activity on the property.

“This came to light after the Department of Human Settlements discovered that construction was taking place on the land,” Mahanjana said.

The matter is of particular interest in a country where access to land remains one of the most sensitive political and social questions since the end of apartheid.

Land ownership in South Africa continues to reflect historic inequality, with many previously disadvantaged communities still struggling to obtain land for housing or development.

Millions of South Africans remain landless

Over the years, lawmakers have attempted to address the issue through legislation and policy reforms, with parliamentary debates around expropriation without compensation, and land redistribution programmes.

Yet progress has often been slow and politically fraught. Parliamentary processes meant to accelerate land reform have repeatedly stalled, leaving thousands of people desperate for housing and land vulnerable to illegal schemes and land scams.

‘Molifi exploited desperation’

Against this backdrop, prosecutors say Molifi’s alleged actions exploited that desperation.

The NPA says the state became aware of the scale of the scheme when officials tried to remove occupants from the land.

“In 2019 the Department of Human Settlements took the occupants to court, where they were ordered to make representations to the department,” Mahanjana said.

However, prosecutors says the scheme did not stop even after legal intervention.

“Even after the court order, it is alleged that Molifi continued to sell the land to other unsuspecting individuals,” she said.

Court action did not stop suspect

The Department of Human Settlements later opened a criminal case with police, leading to Molifi’s arrest.

“Molifi was arrested at his home in Evaton on 11 March 2026 and made his first appearance in court the following day,” Mahanjana said.

During court proceedings, his lawyer objected to the matter being heard in Pretoria, arguing that it should instead be enrolled at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

However, after hearing arguments from prosecutor Advocate Bathabile Rapopo, the court ruled that the Pretoria Specialised Court does have jurisdiction over the matter.

The case has been postponed to 24 March 2026, when Molifi is expected to bring an opposed bail application.

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