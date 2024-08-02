R1bn drug bust: Bail hearing for five suspects postponed

The bail hearing for the five accused individuals linked to a significant drug trafficking operation was postponed on Friday at the Groblersdal magistrate’s sourt.

The accused, Gonzalez Jorge Partida, 53, Gutierrez Lopez Alejandro, 43, Roelof Botha, 57, Khumalo Melvin, 34, and Rodriguez Ruban Vidan, 44, are facing various serious charges.

The charges against them include manufacturing and dealing drugs. They also include contravening the Illegal Immigration Act and money laundering.

Botha and Khumalo have applied for bail. The other three Mexican nationals, Partida, Alejandro, and Vidan, have abandoned their bail applications.

Arrested at a farm with drugs worth R1-billion

On 19 July 2024, the men were arrested at a farm owned by accused Roelof Botha. The farm is situated in Loskop South, Thaba e Monate, Groblersdal in Limpopo.

During a police search at the premises, drugs with an estimated street value of R1-billion were confiscated.

The Hawks and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation acted on intelligence regarding illegal activities at the farm. They uncovered vast quantities of chemicals used for drug manufacturing. A large clandestine laboratory was also found on the premises.

400 kg worth of cocaine

Police were able to seize 408.95 kg of acetone and methamphetamine (crystal meth).

In Thursday’s court proceedings, Botha claimed the accused were renting his farm. However, he failed to produce a lease agreement with the Mexican nationals.

Khumalo stated in his affidavit that he was just performing his duties as a transporter. He claimed that he had been hired to deliver food and acetone.

The investigating officer testified against granting bail. He cited public outcry and the severe nature of the crimes.

The matter has been postponed to August 6 2024 for closing arguments. The accused will remain in custody until then.

