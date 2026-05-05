R200m drug heist takes centre stage at Madlanga commission

The disappearance of drugs worth approximately R200-million dominated proceedings at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

This as Hawks’ Maj-Gen Hendrik Flynn detailed the circumstances surrounding the case and raised questions about internal controls.

The drugs, identified as cocaine, were initially seized at the Durban port in June 2021.

However, just months later in November, they were stolen from a Hawks storage facility in KwaZulu-Natal in what has become one of the most alarming breaches of evidence security in recent years.

Senona took storage keys

Flynn revealed that Major General Lesetja Senona, the former head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, had taken possession of the keys to the storage facility where the drugs were kept.

“I am of the view that it’s no coincidence, and the sequence of events is by design,” said Flynn.

The commission’s chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, added that the absence of CCTV footage and 24 hour guards was a serious offence considering the amount of drugs that were kept at the storage.

Burglary investigated

According to Flynn, the matter was formally investigated following the burglary.

Hawks head Gen Godfrey Lebeya mandated the formation of a dedicated investigative team, which was led by Maj-Gen Feroz Khan before his subsequent resignation.

Providing context to the scale and sophistication of the operation, Flynn told the commission that South Africa had been the intended final destination for the drugs.

He explained that traffickers likely used a rip-on, rip-off method, where narcotics are swiftly removed from shipping containers upon arrival to evade detection.

The drugs were reportedly marked with identifiers such as Tik-Tok and Jaguar, which Flynn said are linked to known transnational syndicates.

Entry points for drug traffickers

Flynn identified Durban Harbour, OR Tambo International Airport, and the Lebombo border post as the three primary entry points used by drug traffickers to bring narcotics into South Africa.

Beyond the theft itself, Flynn outlined standard procedures followed when drugs are seized and no suspect claims ownership.

Responding to questions from commissioner Sesi Baloyi, Flynn said said if the police have not identified the owner of the drugs they follow a process.

“The exhibits must be examined, obtain a report from the experts, but if there are no leads then the matter will be closed down and a notification will be provided to the forensic science laboratory for destruction.”

Organised crime insights

Flynn, a detective with over 36 years of experience in policing, largely in organised crime, used his testimony to highlight the broader dynamics of criminal networks.

“Organised crime never takes place without corruption,” he said, highlighting that offences such as money laundering and fraud often overlap with drug trafficking operations.

He further explained that organised crime thrives due to enabling conditions present across both public and private sectors, complicating enforcement efforts.

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