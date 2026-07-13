R228m SAPS tender case takes twist as Cat Matlala dumps plea deal

Alleged underworld figure and businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has withdrawn the plea and sentence agreement he recently reached with the state in connection with the R228-million South African Police Service (SAPS) tender corruption case.

The development emerged during a brief appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

This comes after Magistrate Ignatius du Preez rejected the state’s recommended eight-year prison sentence and instead proposed a 12-year term for Matlala, arguing that it wouldn’t be in the interest of justice for Matlala to serve a shorter sentence as he was an alleged kingpin.

The plea deal, negotiated with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), required Matlala to admit guilt to seven charges, including fraud, corruption and money laundering, stemming from a R228-million SAPS tender awarded to his company, Medicare24. As part of the agreement, Matlala would have received an eight-year sentence in exchange for becoming a state witness. This now means Matlala will go on trial for the same charges. Election to withdraw from deal

Despite confirming the withdrawal from the agreement on Monday morning, when the matter was called, Matlala first requested a few minutes to consult with his legal counsel. After the consultation, his lawyer informed the court that Matlala, together with his co-accused, had elected to withdraw from the deal.

Du Preez then addressed the accused to confirm their positions on the record.

“I’ve been informed by counsel on your behalf, in respect of yourself, accused two and three, that it is your choice to withdraw from the plea and sentence agreement as you decline to accept the court’s recommended sentence. Do you confirm, in respect of yourself, that is the position?” he asked.

Matlala agreed with the magistrate that he was withdrawing from the plea agreement, effectively bringing the arrangement to an end.

The legal counsel Advocate Anneline van den Heever also confirmed that her client does not wish to continue with the agreement.

“Accused two and three, do you confirm?” he asked.

“Yes,” they both replied.

Case postponed to September

“Thank you. Mr Matlala the matter against you as well as two and three is then postponed until September 11, 2026. It is in order for the prosecution and defence to determine the way forward in this matter, as the plea and sentence agreement has now been declared null and void. You will remain in custody,” said the magistrate.

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