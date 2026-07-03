R31m Mthontsi Lodge unveiled to boost tourism and jobs in Eastern Cape

Deputy Minister of Tourism Makhotso Sotyu on Thursday unveiled the newly built Mthontsi Lodge and Conference Centre in KwaMaqoma, Eastern Cape, describing the R31-million investment as a catalyst for tourism growth, job creation and community development in the Amathole District Municipality.

The tourism facility, in the rural town of KwaMaqoma, is expected to attract nature lovers and history enthusiasts while serving as a gateway to cultural attractions, national parks and coastal destinations in neighbouring towns such as Makhanda, Gqeberha and East London.

Speaking at the launch, Sotyu said the project demonstrated the value of collaboration between government, communities and tourism stakeholders in creating economic opportunities and improving livelihoods.

“The construction of the Mthontsi Lodge embodies our vision to see the benefits of tourism enjoyed by all in the country. As government, we invested R31 million in constructing the lodge to build an economic future for the community in KwaMaqoma,” she said.

Opportunities for local residents

She added that the success of the project would ultimately be measured by the opportunities it creates for local residents, particularly young people, women entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The Department of Tourism funded the development of 13 chalets capable of accommodating 52 guests, backpacker lodging for 32 visitors, two lapas, staff accommodation, a guard house, an administration building, a restaurant, conference facilities and internal roads.

The project created employment opportunities during the construction phase, benefiting local small businesses, women and youth. The facility now employs five permanent staff members and 10 temporary workers.

The lodge forms part of the Department of Tourism’s broader infrastructure investment programme, facilitated through the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), which aims to diversify tourism offerings, enhance visitor experiences and strengthen local economies.

According to the department, the project supports the goals of the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan (TGPP), which seeks to position tourism as a key driver of inclusive economic growth and job creation.

“Through the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan, we remain committed to ensuring that tourism contributes meaningfully to the inclusive growth of our tourism communities and the sector,” Sotyu said.

Showcasing liberation and cultural heritage

Beyond its economic significance, the lodge also aims to preserve and showcase the area’s rich liberation and cultural heritage.

Mthontsi has deep historical roots dating back to the 1800s and was a key site during the War of Mlanjeni between African communities and European settlers. The area is recognised for its role in the struggle to defend land, sovereignty and the dignity of African people.

The handover of the facility to the Amathole District Municipality and the Mthontsi Waselukhuko Primary Co-operative was hailed as an important milestone in honouring that legacy.

‘Long-overdue act of restoration’

Amathole District Municipality Executive Mayor Anele Ntsangani described the project as a long-overdue act of restoration.

“The establishment of the Mthontsi Lodge represents a long-overdue act of atonement and restoration, as it honours the memory of those who fought and fell here, ensuring their legacy is preserved and shared with future generations,” he said.

“Transforming this historic site of conflict into a place of remembrance, healing and economic opportunity, the lodge restores the dignity of the fallen heroes who resisted colonialism and lays a foundation for inclusive growth in the region.”

The lodge is built on land acquired by the Amathole District Municipality through South Africa’s Land Reform Programme to support farm workers from Mount Pleasant and surrounding Adelaide farms. The initiative directly benefits more than 240 farm dwellers and their descendants, who now make up the Mthontsi Waselukhuko Primary Co-operative.

Officials said the project is expected to contribute significantly to tourism growth, local enterprise development and community empowerment while preserving one of the Eastern Cape’s most important historical sites.

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