R5.8bn DHL boost to connect Africa to world

Global logistics giant DHL Group has committed more than €300-million (about R5.8-billion) to supercharge trade and logistics across Sub-Saharan Africa – a move set to create jobs, open new markets for small businesses, and accelerate Africa’s integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The multi-year investment, announced in Johannesburg and Bonn, Germany this week, will be deployed across DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding, and DHL Supply Chain to expand gateways, strengthen cold-chain logistics for farmers and pharmaceutical suppliers, and speed up delivery between fast-growing trade cities.

“Africa is at a pivotal moment in its trade journey,” said John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express.

“Despite global volatility, the continent continues to show resilience and momentum. Our investment reflects confidence in Africa’s trajectory.”

The investment is expected to stimulate employment across aviation, warehousing, and freight operations, while making it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to export goods beyond their borders.

Improved infrastructure and shorter transit times could lower production costs and expand access to international markets for African producers.

Hennie Heymans, DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa CEO, said the expansion would “make cross-border shipping simpler and more reliable”, linking traders from South Africa to Nigeria, Kenya, Ethiopia and beyond.

Recent data from the DHL Global Connectedness Tracker shows that Sub-Saharan Africa led the world in trade growth during the first half of 2025, recording a 10% year-on-year increase in trade value, ahead of North America and Latin America.

Jenna Rosmarin, DHL Group spokesperson, said the investment aligns with the company’s global vision to strengthen Africa’s trade resilience and

competitiveness.

“This investment underscores DHL’s long-term commitment to Sub-Saharan Africa and supports AfCFTA’s goals to boost intra-African trade and strengthen Africa’s position in global markets,” Rosmarin said.

She added that DHL’s GoTrade initiative will extend training and customs support to small exporters, helping them navigate international compliance requirements and benefit from AfCFTA’s preferential trade rules.

“Our role goes beyond moving goods. We are helping local enterprises connect to the world, build export capacity, and participate in the global economy on equal footing,” Rosmarin said.

The investment will also support industries employing millions, including agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare, by improving the speed and predictability of supply chains.

More efficient logistics could reduce delivery delays, cut spoilage for exporters, and bring goods to consumers at lower prices.

“By raising the bar on service and proximity, we will help more African companies trade efficiently and compete on a bigger stage,” Heymans said.

South Africa, already a logistics hub and a founding AfCFTA member, is positioned to anchor DHL’s regional expansion.

Its ports, roads, and customs hubs will serve as continental gateways, linking southern Africa to emerging trade corridors in the east and west.

The initiative could redefine the country’s economic role – from a resource-based exporter to a trade-driven gateway economy connecting Africa to the world.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content