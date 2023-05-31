R50k reward offered for information about Rhoode’s killers

A reward of R50 000 is being offered for anyone who can lead the police to the murderers of the late Warren Samuel Rhoode.

Rhoode, the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s protection unit head Wally Rhoode, was found with multiple stab wounds in Thubelitsha in Delft, Cape Town early in May after he was last seen on April 23.

The 30-year-old’s vehicle, a black VW Polo, which he was driving at the time he disappeared, has still not been located.

Colonel Andrè Traut said it is suspected that Rhoode was killed during a robbery, possibly in the Delft area.

“If you can assist or have any information regarding the death of Warren Samuel Rhoode kindly establish contact with Colonel Eddie Clark on 082 469 1531, who is investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder,” said Traut.

“Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111 or the mobile application MySAPS can be used. All information will be treated confidentially and you may remain anonymous.”

