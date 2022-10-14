‘Racist’ Corrie Pretorius found guilty of assaulting black teen

Corrie Pretorius was on Friday found guilty of assaulting a black teenager in an alleged racial attack which was caught live on camera.

Pretorius, from Limpopo, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared at the Groblersdal magistrate’s court.

Pretorius and the teenager argued over a seasoning salt container at a Fish and Chips outlet at the Game shopping centre in Groblersdal, leading to Pretorius allegedly pointing a firearm at the 16-year-old.

The video captured by witnesses shows an angry Pretorius kicking the boy viciously and swearing at him.

The Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the state withdrew the charge of pointing of a firearm because of insufficient evidence.

The case was postponed to December 2 for pre-sentencing.

