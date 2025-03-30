Radio boss Mkhari hurls insults at former employee JJ Tabane

Radio mogul Given Mkhari has fired a broadside against hard-bitten television host JJ Tabane, calling him a “thief”, “a boy” and “a fool”.

Mkhari hurled the abusive epithets at the prodigious television host on a WhatsApp group called “Open Politics” on Monday last week.

The businessman, who owns Gauteng talk radio station Power FM and Capricorn FM, a commercial station in Limpopo among others, started his tirade by saying he and his wife, Ipeleng, have built their individual careers by working hard and gave birth to three hard-working, respectful, and loving queens who were being bullied at school, thanks to Tabane.

“Despite the opportunist obsession of haters like JJ Tabane, our queens continue to thrive. What was supposed to shame them at school propelled them. Despite years of online bullying sponsored by a thief called JJ Tabane, our Shangaan queens refused to be distracted. They carried their Shilumana throne with pride and dignity,” Mkhari wrote.

He also launched a blistering attack at the intrepid host for expressing his views when Mkhari was arrested for domestic violence in 2018 after his wife opened a case of assault against him. Mkhari had opened a counter case of assault against her, alleging that she had assaulted him.

The NPA dropped the charges after his wife withdrew the case against him.

“My wife and I are a couple, not siblings. Even siblings disagree strongly. We are far from being perfect,” Mkhari wrote on the WhatsApp group.

“Our family knows exactly what happened in July 2018. If anybody cares, they must go to Randburg Police Station and get the statements from Mrs Mkhari and I. JJ and his fan club of women (for personal reasons) decided to jump on the bandwagon of unearned gender activism. Shame on them.

“We work, and they get angry. We keep quiet. They get excited. We respond gently… and wait for them to come out of their house of shame,” he wrote.

Mkhari further said Tabane could feel free to piggyback on their beef to amass fame.

“JJ there are many podcasts waiting for you to enjoy a moment of fame. Do it, boy!

“We must nationalise some people’s gadgets, data, cameras and microphones,” he said.

Mkhari said Tabane has been policing his private life and attacking him for several years instead of fixing his own “pathetic” life.

“The audacity to pronounce and police people’s private lives is an illness. Time has a way of dealing with such sick people.

“I have first-hand experience of a boy in this group who has dedicated more than six years of his life to attacking me instead of fixing his pathetic life.

“I’m patiently and systematically dealing with the fool. I haven’t even started. I will teach JJ Tabane basic human decency,” he further wrote.

Mkhari concluded his polemic by warning Tabane not to play with a snake. Tabane said he would not comment because he doesn’t know why Mkhari attacked him.

“I chose not comment because I’m busy with courts to deal with this matter,” he said.

