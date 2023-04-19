Radio presenter’s husband sentenced for murder

The late radio presenter Dimakatso Ratselane’s ex husband Mackenzie Ratselane has been sentenced to nine years for her murder by the Bloemfontein magistrate court on Wednesday.

Ratselane worked for the SABC’s Lesedi FM as a current affairs presenter.

According to the police Ratselane stabbed Ratselane in February 2021 after a domestic dispute,

“The victim sustained more than 15 stab wounds to various parts of her body. Ratselane was later arrested in Ennerdale, Gauteng, after being on the run for six days and has been in custody ever since.

“Of the nine years that he has been sentenced to, two years are suspended, three years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and two years in prison for possession of ammunition,” said Kareli.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author