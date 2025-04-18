RAF paid out R45.6bn in claims for 2023-2024 financial year

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has encouraged road users to be responsible on the roads this Easter weekend, while highlighting the significant costs that road accidents have on government spending and society.

In the 2023-2024 financial year, RAF settled claims to the value of R45.6-billion.

The amount included R47-million for funeral claims, R21.6-billion for loss of earnings, R12.7-billion for general damages, R2.6-billion for loss of support and R1.7-billion for medical compensation.

Road users urged to be vigilant this Easter

“The RAF pleads with South African road users to make this Easter fatality free by using the roads responsibly. Road fatalities and trauma result in devastating emotional, social and economic costs to the victims, their families and the country.

“This calls for an immediate change of attitude by all road users. Easter 2024 recorded the highest Easter weekend fatalities since 2019, with 335 deaths. This was a sharp increase from 252 deaths in 2023,” RAF said.

Human error, vehicle failure, and environmental factors all significantly contributed to the 1 325 fatalities recorded from 2019 to 2024 Easter weekend car crashes.

Contributing factors

Major human factor contributors were speeding, jaywalking, and hit-and-run.

Vehicle related factors in the highest accidents were tyre bursts, brake failures, and smooth tyres. Environmental factors such as poor visibility, sharp bends, stray animals, and road surface defects also require caution.

RAF Chief Executive Officer Collins Letsoalo sent out caution to road users.

“Reckless driving, pedestrian negligence, and poor vehicle maintenance remain major contributors to road crashes. These are all factors that we can do something about as individual road users.

“Arrivals at unintended destinations should never happen. We encourage all road users to pledge to themselves or whoever is precious to them to drive responsibly and make this Easter weekend fatality-free.”

Road safety awareness campaign

In the first quarter of 2025, the RAF participated in a road safety awareness campaign through partnerships. These included radio stations, soccer events, school activations, scholar patrol uniform distribution and cyclist safety awareness.

They also included defensive driver workshops, spraying of livestock with reflective sprays and adult assisted crossing for learners. Removing vegetation from sidewalks in areas with high accidents was also activated.

SAnews.gov.za

