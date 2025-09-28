Rafadi reveals covert role in abduction case after Mkhwanazi’s testimony

Well-known private investigator and Bizz Tracers founder Calvin Rafadi has voiced concern that KwaZulu-Natal police boss Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has compromised his covert role in a high-profile kidnapping investigation, as well as his status as a registered police informant.

Rafadi told Sunday World that he has played a pivotal behind-the-scenes role in the case of kidnapped Pretoria tycoon Jerry Boshoga, adding that Mkhwanazi’s mention of his name last week at the Madlanga commission of inquiry has put his professional reputation at risk.

Rafadi’s contribution, however, has come at a personal cost.

He was warned by task team members that Mkhwanazi mentioned his name at the commission, based on a WhatsApp message with Vusi “Cat” Matlala, inadvertently revealing his covert role.

“My cover is now blown. If my name is mentioned, I must come and tell the truth. Also, my integrity is on the line here,” Rafadi asserts, adding that he would also have to reveal that he is a registered police informant.

“I want Mkhwanazi to go back to the investigating task team and find out my role and immediately come back to the commission and give clarity,” he urges. “I cannot wait for the commission to conclude its work because my name is on the line. Mkhwanazi is the

only one who can clear my name.

“I wish to go to the commission, but it’s going to drag out for too long,” he says.

Despite the controversy, he stands by Mkhwanazi’s integrity. “I support Mkhwanazi. I supported #HandsoffMkhwanazi. He is telling the truth. Only he [Mkhwanazi] can come and give clarity that I’m not part of the underworld.”

Rafadi said his involvement in the kidnapping case began when the Boshoga family, with whom he shares a personal history dating back to childhood, received an alarming tip-off that senior police officers may be involved, including Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

He first advised that National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola be alerted.

“I gave them his number. I facilitated for the family to get in contact with Mkhwanazi because he appeared to be effective,” Rafadi said, detailing how he and the family used an anonymous number to tip off Mkhwanazi about the alleged involvement of Sibiya.

His efforts contributed to a significant shake-up. “Eventually, the kidnapping team was changed.” When the new team, which included members from Limpopo, took over, Rafadi became their primary point of contact. “The family informed them that all communication should be done with me,” he recounts.

Due to his familiarity with some team members and his expertise in analysing cellphone records and bank statements, Rafadi was integrated into the investigative team. “That is how I’m part of the team as an investigative team leader.”

The new team’s priority was to follow potential leads involving Matlala and Sibiya.

“When Mkhwanazi’s team arrived to assist the kidnapping team, they immediately wanted to check Matlala’s links to Sibiya and how much,” Rafadi recalls.

Their investigation ultimately cleared Matlala of involvement in the kidnapping.

