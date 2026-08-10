Rain bring major roads to a standstill as motorists urged to stay home

Motorists across several provinces have been urged to postpone non-essential travel as severe winter weather continues to wreak havoc on South Africa’s road network, with heavy snowfall, freezing rain and icy conditions forcing the closure of multiple major routes.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) have warned that travelling conditions remain extremely dangerous, particularly in parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Mpumalanga.

Eastern Cape hit by widespread road closures

The Eastern Cape has experienced some of the most severe disruptions, with several key mountain passes and national routes closed due to heavy snowfall.

Authorities have shut the N6 at Penhoek Pass between Komani and Jamestown, while the N9 at Lootsberg Pass has been closed between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg. The R58 at Barkly Pass between Elliot and Barkly East is also inaccessible, as is Boesmanshoek Pass between Sterkstroom and Molteno.

Traffic officials have warned motorists not to attempt to bypass closures, as conditions remain hazardous and rescue operations could be delayed by the weather.

KwaZulu-Natal roads brought to a standstill

KwaZulu-Natal has been among the worst-affected provinces, with snow and ice causing extensive disruptions across major transport corridors.

The N3, one of South Africa’s busiest highways, has been closed between Estcourt and Harrismith, with authorities advising motorists to avoid travelling into KwaZulu-Natal via this route. Closures have also been implemented around the Midmar and Howick areas.

Further south, the R617 between Kokstad and Underberg has been closed after a truck became stranded at Kingscote. Traffic is being diverted via the R56.

Several other routes, including the R74 at Oliviershoek Pass and near Santa Maria between Greytown and Colenso, have been closed because of heavy snowfall. The R103 and Tugela Toll Plaza have also been shut.

Officials have warned that Van Reenen Pass remains particularly dangerous due to black ice, while traffic between Lions River and Nottingham Road is moving slowly at approximately 20km/h because of treacherous conditions.

Mpumalanga faces hazardous driving conditions

Although most major routes in Mpumalanga remain open, authorities have reported dangerous driving conditions across several areas.

Long Tom Pass on the R37 has been closed after vehicles became trapped on slippery inclines, with access blocked from both sides.

The N4/N12 split remains open but risky, with emergency services responding to several crashes linked to poor visibility and icy road surfaces. Motorists travelling near Belfast, Dullstroom and Roossenekal have also been warned about sleet and patches of black ice.

Freezing rain, strong crosswinds and icy roads have been reported around Volksrust and Ermelo, creating additional risks, particularly for trucks and other high-sided vehicles.

Snow and rain impact Free State routes

In the Free State, Sanral has reported worsening weather conditions along several key roads.

Heavy snowfall has been recorded on the N1 between Edenburg and Springfontein, although the route remains open. Snow has also been reported on the N6 between Reddersburg and Smithfield.

Meanwhile, the R34 between Welkom and Kroonstad is experiencing persistent rainfall, raising concerns about localised flooding. The R702 between Dewetsdorp and Wepener has become slippery because of icy conditions.

Emergency crews working around the clock

Emergency and road maintenance teams have been deployed across affected provinces to reduce the risks posed by snow and ice.

Sanral teams are spraying brine on sections of the N3 between Harrismith and Van Reenen Pass to prevent the formation of black ice, while weather-related monitoring continues across the national road network.

Sleet and rain are falling between Warden and Mooi River, and snowfall has also been reported in the Swinburne area.

Safety remains top priority

Sanral and the RTMC said they are working closely with emergency services and law-enforcement agencies to monitor conditions and respond to incidents as they arise.

Motorists who must travel have been urged to reduce speed, increase following distances, switch on headlights and follow instructions from traffic officials. Authorities have also stressed that road closures and barricades are in place for public safety and should never be ignored.

With severe winter weather expected to persist, officials have reiterated their appeal for road users to delay non-essential journeys until conditions improve.