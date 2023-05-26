Ramaphosa appoints new SCA president

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Justice Mahube Betty Molemela as the new president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, effective from June 1, 2023.

In a statement on Friday, the Presidency clarified that Molemela’s appointment followed extensive consultations with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and party leaders in the National Assembly.

“The President as head of the national executive, after consulting the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly, appoints the Chief Justice and the Deputy Chief Justice and, after consulting the Judicial Service Commission, appoints the President and Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Appeal,” the statement reads.

Molemela succeeds Justice Mandisa Maya, who is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Justice.

According to the Presidency, Molemela, who is a former Judge President in the Free State, brings with her over 15 years of extensive experience on the bench, including serving at the Supreme Court of Appeal since 2018.

Justice Molemela holds an impressive educational background, with a B. Proc degree from the University of Fort Hare, as well as LLB, LLM, and LLD (Honoris Causa) degrees from the University of the Free State.

“Justice Molemela’s appointment adds impetus to the continuing transformation of key institutions of our democracy, including the judiciary. Justice Molemela is an outstanding jurist who will play a critical role in entrenching justice for all South Africans,” said the president.

