Ramaphosa approves probe into wrongdoing at Umgeni Water

The special investigating unit (SIU) has received a proclamation from President Cyril Ramaphosa which gives the green light to a full probe on the alleged malfeasance at KwaZulu-Natal-based Umgeni Water Board.

The anti-corruption and civil litigation agency said in a statement that two key contracts will be the subject of its investigation, namely the social facilitation and community engagement and the security tender.

The fraud and corruption is alleged to have occurred between March 2018 and June 2023.

“The SIU will investigate unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Umgeni Water Board in relation to the mentioned contracts, it said in a statement.

“Furthermore, the investigation will delve into any improper or unlawfully conduct by officials or employees of the UWB or the state, the applicable service providers, or any other person or entity in relation to the allegations.”

For some time the water utility has been rocked by jostling, power struggle and looting of financial resources which pitted senior officials against each other.

The squabbles led to allegations of soliciting of hitmen to wipe out perceived competitors, leading to several deaths of senior staff members.

Recently, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu announced that Umgeni Water Board and Mhlathuze Water, another trouble-ridden water entity based in Richards Bay, will merge to form one water board.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.