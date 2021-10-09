Ramaphosa campaigns for ANC in KZN

Johannesburg- African National Congress leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa is campaigning for votes in KZN ahead of the November polls.

This comes after the unrest in the province following Jacob Zuma’s arrest.

Ramaphosa is set to meet with community members at Folweni, KwaMakhutha and uMbumbulu.

It is 3 weeks until the Local Government Elections take place.

Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s manifesto a week ago where he asked for the people to vote for the ‘real manifesto’.

My day kicked off on a high note at Ward 94 eThekwini – I spoke to Thembani Mthethwa who tells me a story of how his life has changed for the better because of efforts of the ANC-led government through the local councillor in this ward. We are #BuildingBetterCommunities together. pic.twitter.com/oIqwY2D0L4 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #VoteANC (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 9, 2021

#ANCeThekwini I will be spending this weekend on the campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal engaging with communities and urging all eligible voters to #VoteANC towards #BuildingBetterCommunities for all. There has been considerable progress in this province at local government level. pic.twitter.com/3LVnxCrrhn — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #VoteANC (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 9, 2021

Anelisa Sibanda