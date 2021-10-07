Ramaphosa congratulates Archbishop Desmond Tutu on his 90th birthday

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his congratulations to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu who is celebrating his 90th birthday today.

In a statement from the presidency, “The President wishes the globally renowned former Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town and Johannesburg; the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and the Chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission a happy birthday in the company of his family and friends.”

The President paid tribute to Tutu for his role as a fighter in the cause for human rights, equality, and social justice in the 59 years since his ordination.

In a written message to the Archbishop, President Ramaphosa said: “You continue to remind us that fellowship, solidarity, charity, and compassion for the vulnerable are values common to us all, and we should strive to live by them each day.

“We are further reminded that taking up the struggle for equality and social justice is not the responsibility of only government, civil society organisations, or the clergy, but of us all.”

The President further expressed his deep regard to Archbishop Tutu for a life that has been well-lived in honesty, integrity, fearlessness, and service to humanity in South Africa and globally.”

President Ramaphosa acknowledged the moral and ethical guidance Archbishop Tutu has provided to the nation after liberation.

“At times when we have found ourselves losing our way, you have taken us well to the task. For nearly three decades, yours has been a voice of conscience, guiding us and motivating us to do better by our people.”

Sunday World

Author



